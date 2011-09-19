* Mitsubishi Heavy says was target of cyber attack
TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's biggest defence
contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , said on
Monday hackers had gained access to its computers, with one
newspaper saying its submarine, missile and nuclear power plant
component factories had been the target.
The company said in a statement that some information could
have been stolen in the first known cyber attack on Japan's
defence industry.
"We've found out that some system information such as IP
addresses have been leaked and that's creepy enough," said a
Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman.
"We can't rule out small possibilities of further
information leakage but so far crucial data about our products
or technologies have been kept safe," he said, adding the
company first noticed the cyberattack on August 11.
A Japanese defence white paper released last month
urged vigilance against cyber attacks after a spate of
high-profile online assaults this year that included Lockheed
Martin and other U.S. defence contractors.
There were suggestions at the time that those attacks had
originated in China.
The Yomiuri newspaper said about 80 virus-infected computers
were found at the company's Tokyo headquarters as well as
manufacturing and research and development sites, including Kobe
Shipyard & Machinery Works, Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works
and Nagoya Guidance & Propulsion System Works.
Kobe Shipyard currently builds submarines and
makes components to build nuclear power stations, while the
Nagasaki Shipyard makes escort ships. The Nagoya plant makes
guided missiles and rocket engines, the paper said citing
unnamed sources.
At least eight different kinds of computer virus including
Trojan horse, which steals key information from infected
computer hardware, were found at Mitsubishi Heavy's main office
or production sites, the Yomiuri said.
It is the country's biggest defense contractor, winning 215
deals worth 260 billion yen ($3.4 billion) from Japan's Ministry
of Defense in the year to last March, or nearly a quarter of the
ministry's spending that year.
Weapons included surface-to-air Patriot missiles and AIM-7
Sparrow air-to-air missiles.
Mitsubishi Heavy has also been working closely with Boeing
, making wings for its 787 Dreamliner jets.
"It's probably just the first that hacking attacks in Japan
have been detected. It's consistent with what we've seen already
with big American defence companies," Andrew Davies, a
cyber-warfare analyst with the government backed defence
think-tank, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told
Reuters.
"The Japanese make large conventional submarines that are
among the world's most sophisticated ... (they) have very nicely
integrated solutions with their own mechanical, electronic and
control systems, so it a pretty attractive hacking proposition,
to get the design of a Japanese submarine," he added.
($1 = 76.875 Japanese Yen)
(Additional by Rob Taylor in Canberra, Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher)