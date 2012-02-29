* Mitsubishi, GE battling over wind turbine technology
* ITC decision made in early 2010
* Fight over one patent remanded to ITC
(Adds comment from GE)
WASHINGTON, Feb 29 General Electric Co
has won a federal appeals court ruling that requires the
U.S. International Trade Commission to reconsider its decision
that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd did not infringe a
GE patent on wind turbine technology.
GE had appealed the ITC's 2010 ruling that the Japanese
engineering conglomerate did not infringe three GE patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals said one of the three patents had
expired and had been dropped from the case, and it affirmed that
Mitsubishi Heavy did not infringe a second patent.
But the court reversed the ITC's decision that there was no
domestic industry for the third patent, and asked the ITC to
reconsider infringement claims for that one. Companies must
prove that a technology is being used in the United States in
order to sue for infringement at the ITC.
GE said in a statement that it was pleased to get another
chance to show that Mitsubishi infringed one patent, but
disappointed that the no-infringement decision on a second was
upheld.
"GE will continue to take the necessary steps to protect its
significant investment in technological research and development
in the U.S. and around the world," the company said in an
emailed statement.
Mitsubishi Heavy had no immediate comment.
The case before the Federal Circuit is General Electric v.
ITC. (2010-1223). The case before the International Trade
Commission was 337-TA-641.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by John Wallace and Richard
Chang)