TOKYO Jan 9 Five people died in an explosion at
a Mitsubishi Materials Corp chemicals plant in western
Japan on Thursday, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing
local police.
An official at the local fire department, in Yokkaichi,
could not immediately confirm the deaths but told Reuters that
17 people had sustained injuries, five of them serious.
No other details were immediately available. An official at
Mitsubishi Materials said the company was still gathering
information.
The fire has been extinguished, the fire department official
said.
