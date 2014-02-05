UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 5 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said its long-term president Osamu Masuko will become chairman in June and also take on the newly created post of Chief Executive Officer, as the Japanese automaker seeks to leave behind an arduous decade of slumping sales and a tenuous capital structure.
Managing Director Tetsuro Aikawa will replace Masuko as president and also take on a newly made post of Chief Operating Officer, the car maker said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement was in line with media reports last week.
Mitsubishi Motors is set to announce its October-December third quarter earnings results later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources