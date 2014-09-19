TOKYO, Sept 19 Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Fiat Group Automobile said on Friday they have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a possible deal under which the Japanese automaker would develop and manufacture a mid-sized pickup truck for Fiat.

The truck would be based on the next generation L200 model, they said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)