Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
TOKYO, March 31 Mitsubishi Motors Corp will buy a car plant from Ford Motor Co in the Philippines for around 10 billion to 15 billion yen ($97 million-$145.7 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday without citing sources.
The newspaper said Mitsubishi Motors is increasingly relying on Southeast Asia to boost sales.
The plant, where Ford used to build SUVs but stopped operating in 2012, has an annual manufacturing capacity of around 40,000 vehicles, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 102.9250 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Dominic Lau and Paul Tait)
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Estácio Participações SA, the target of a takeover attempt that would create the world's No. 1 for-profit education firm, has launched a probe into leaked emails about the deal that added to rising tensions with bidder Kroton Educacional SA .