TOKYO Oct 6 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is running out of leeway to lower costs to fight a profit-sapping surge in the yen, the Japanese automaker's president told reporters on Thursday.

The company will need to speed up efforts to increase procurement of parts from overseas to fight the strong yen, which is holding near its record high against the dollar, Osamu Masuko told reporters. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)