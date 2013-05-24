TOKYO May 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said it is seeking shareholder approval of a capital
reorganisation - a change in accounting that would clear
accumulated losses of 924.6 billion yen ($9.1 billion) by
reducing capital stock by an equivalent amount.
In a statement on Friday, Japan's 7th-largest car maker by
sales volume also said it was asking shareholders to approve
plans for a 10-for-1 reverse stock split.
The proposed plan is aimed at preparing for a resumption of
dividend payments - after a gap of around 15 years - and will be
put to shareholders at the annual meeting on June 25, the
company said.
"We decided to conduct a reduction in capital with the main
purpose of setting up an environment in which we can resume
dividend payments at an early stage," it said.