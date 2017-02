TOKYO Feb 6 Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp is aiming to end production in Europe by 2013, Japanese media reported on Monday, as it shifts focus to emerging economies.

Mitsubishi has been making its Colt subcompact car and Outlander sport utility vehicle at a factory in the Netherlands, but it will enter negotiations with workers and the Dutch government to end that, the Nikkei business daily said.

