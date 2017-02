TOKYO Feb 6 Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Monday it will end car production at its Netherlands plant at the end of 2012, including output of its Colt subcompact car and its Outlander sports utility vehicle there.

Mitsubishi Motors said it will continue supplying products to the European market from Japan and Thailand after it ceases production at Netherlands Car, or NedCar. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)