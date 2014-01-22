TOKYO Jan 22 Mitsubishi Motors Corp set a price of 1,120 yen per share for a planned offering of new shares, according to Thomson Reuters DealWatch, marking a 4 percent discount from Wednesday's close of 1,167 yen.

Earlier this month, the company said it would raise up to 241.63 billion yen ($2.32 billion) in a public share offering.

The second-tier Japanese car maker, in the final stages of a decade-long revival campaign, said up to 210 billion yen would be used to buy back by the end of March most of the preferred shares issued to Mitsubishi group companies.

Last week, shares in Mitsubishi Motors hit a five-month high. On Wednesday, they dropped 1 percent to 1,167 yen. ($1 = 104.2850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Dominic Lau)