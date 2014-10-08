UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 8 Mitsubishi Motors expects to meet its full-year guidance for operating profit for the 2014-15 financial year, but is not yet certain it can meet its forecast for sales, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.
The Japanese carmaker currently forecasts operating profit rising to 135 billion yen ($1.25 billion) in the year to end-March from 123.4 billion yen the previous financial year.
Sales volumes are expected to rise to 1.182 million units from 1.047 million the previous year.
The company said it was too early to say whether weaker-than-expected sales volumes in Japan, Russia and Thailand can be compensated by the better-than-expected sales volumes in North America, Middle East and Europe. (1 US dollar = 108.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources