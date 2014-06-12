(In third paragraph, Mitsubishi Motors corrects number of recalled vehicles in Australia to 115,000, not 85,000)

TOKYO, June 12 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is recalling about 920,000 vehicles globally for a glitch in the light switch that could prevent headlights and blinkers from working, the car maker said on Thursday.

No accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the glitch, Mitsubishi said.

In Japan, the car maker is recalling around 703,900 vehicles, including certain Lancer and eK minicar series, manufactured between 2003 and 2008. Overseas the company is recalling about 115,000 vehicles in Australia as well as in several other countries.

The base of the light switch could crack, which may result in the headlights and blinkers malfunctioning, Mitsubishi Motors spokesman Nobuhiro Kudo said.

The car maker will either replace a plastic part inside the light switch or the entire light switch, a process that will take up to 30 minutes. The company declined to disclose the costs associated with the recall.

Mitsubishi was warned by the Japanese transport ministry last year that it must conduct vehicle recalls more quickly after multiple problems were discovered in the past. The Japanese automaker sold around 1.05 million vehicles globally last financial year that ended in March. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)