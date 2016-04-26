TOKYO, April 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
used fuel economy testing methods that were not compliant with
Japanese regulations since 1991, earlier than the automaker has
stated, a source briefed on the issue told Reuters.
Mitsubishi last week admitted to falsifying fuel economy
data for four minivehicle models in the Japanese market. It has
also said it used testing methods which were not compliant with
Japanese standards going back to at least 2002 to calculate fuel
economy for other vehicle models.
The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the issue.
The news was first reported by the Nikkei business daily.
A Mitsubishi spokesman declined to comment. The company
plans to hold a briefing later in the day.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)