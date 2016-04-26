TOKYO, April 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
used fuel economy testing methods which were not compliant with
Japanese regulations since the 1990s, the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Tuesday, helping send its share price sliding 9
percent.
Citing unnamed sources, the business daily said the testing
methods may have been used on dozens of models.
Mitsubishi said last week it overstated the fuel economy of
four domestic models, including two produced for Nissan Motor Co
, and that it used testing methods which were not
compliant with domestic regulations going back at least to 2002.
A Mitsubishi spokesman declined to comment on the report.
The company plans to hold a briefing later in the day.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)