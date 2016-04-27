April 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which has admitted manipulating fuel economy tests for mini-vehicles in Japan, on Wednesday said its vehicles for the model years 2013 to 2017 sold in the United States have correct mileage ratings.

Mitsubishi said it has gone back and re-tested the models from those model years sold in the U.S. market.

"Our findings confirm that fuel economy testing data for these U.S. market vehicles is accurate and complies with established EPA procedures," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)