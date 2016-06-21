BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
TOKYO, June 21 Japan's transport ministry said on Tuesday that government tests of Mitsubishi Motors Corp minivehicles with overstated mileages showed that their fuel economy was on average 11 percent lower than advertised.
But Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said that sales of the vehicles could resume as the test results would not lead to a change in the way the ministry classifies the vehicles.
Mitsubishi in April admitted to overstating the mileage on four of its minivehicles, including two models it produced for Nissan Motor Co.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech