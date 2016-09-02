TOKYO, Sept 2 Mitsubishi Motors Corp's headquarters and Nagoya plant were raided by Japanese officials on Friday after the automaker said this week that more of its vehicle models were involved in a mileage cheating scandal than initially stated.

"We want to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to this situation," Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii told reporters. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry)