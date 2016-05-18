(Attaches to additional alerts)

TOKYO May 18 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Wednesday it had used emission and fuel efficiency testing methods that were different from Japanese regulations on 16 models now sold in the country, but that proper testing showed no need to amend the data.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker said the improper testing method dated back to 2010 and that around 2.1 million vehicles were affected.

The discrepancy does not affect any Suzuki-badged vehicles overseas, it said in a statement.

Its announcement comes after Japan's transport ministry ordered all domestic automakers to investigate their fuel economy testing methods in the wake of revelations that Mitsubishi Motors Corp used methods that did not comply with regulations.