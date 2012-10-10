TOKYO Oct 10 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday that one or more shareholders had converted 5,300 preferred shares into 74.6 million new common shares at 71 yen per share, or worth 5.3 billion yen ($67.8 million) since the start of October.

The carmaker now has 11,800 preferred shares issued that have yet to be converted into common stock. ($1 = 78.1850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)