TOKYO Oct 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
plans to raise around $2 billion in a public share offering as
early as January to pay back top shareholders for a 2004 bailout
that enabled its decade-long turnaround, sources familiar with
the matter said on Saturday.
The capital raising will also allow the second-tier Japanese
automaker to pay dividends for the first time in nearly a decade
and a half. And it will maintain close equity ties to the
Mitsubishi group to meet the challenges of tightening
environmental standards and other technological advances while
it lacks a strategic automotive partner.
It is also a milestone in the company's recovery from a
defect cover-up scandal early in the last decade and a retreat
from European production to focus on fast-growing Southeast
Asia, under the guidance of President Osamu Masuko who arrived
from Mitsubishi Corp in 2005.
Group companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and
Mitsubishi Corp rescued the troubled carmaker in 2004 by taking
the bulk of a preferred share offering after a failed tie-up
with DaimlerChrysler AG.
Mitsubishi Motors will use the roughly 200 billion yen ($2
billion) it hopes to raise to buy back the majority of those
preferred shares at a discounted price and retire them, said the
sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to
speak to the media.
"It was difficult for them to find an alliance partner while
the preference shares were hanging over them, but this will let
them be a normal company," one of the sources said.
Remaining preferred shares will be converted to ordinary
stock.
The 380 billion yen of preferred shares in the hands of
Mitsubishi group companies has made it prohibitively costly for
Mitsubishi Motors to resume dividend payments.
MITSUBISHI GROUP
Mitsubishi Heavy, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and trading house
Mitsubishi Corp will retain their combined 34 percent minority
controlling stake after the buy back and conversion, the sources
said, possibly via a purchase of ordinary shares by Mitsubishi
Heavy.
Mitsubishi Motors will announce the move when it makes
public its latest multi-year management plan on Nov. 5, one of
the sources added. That plan is expected to include expanded
production in emerging markets and an expanded lineup of SUVs,
which currently include the Outlander Sport.
The company said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange
on Saturday that it was considering various options to deal with
its preferred shares but no decisions had been made.
The maker of Triton pickups and i-MiEV electric cars, which
sells one-quarter of its vehicles in Southeast Asia, this week
raised its net profit outlook for the full year to next March by
40 percent to 70 billion yen, but trimmed its revenue outlook by
6.2 percent to 2.13 trillion yen. It said a boost from a weaker
yen and cost cuts offset a drop in vehicle sales.
It will announce its second-quarter earnings on Oct. 29,
when Masuko is expected to speak.
Mitsubishi Motors' shares jumped more than 7 percent in
intraday trade on Friday in their highest volume in a month and
a half, although they pulled back by the close to end with a
gain of 1.2 percent at 1,036 yen. They nevertheless outperformed
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average which sank 2.8 percent.
News that Mitsubishi Motors was considering a share issue
and other measures to complete its restructuring first emerged
in May. Its shares are up 16 percent so far this year, compared
with underperforming shares in other second-tier automakers
Mazda Motor Corp and Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries
Ltd, which are two-and-a-half times their value at the
start of the year.