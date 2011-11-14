BANGKOK Nov 14 Mitsubishi Motors Corp. :

* Expects to miss 2011 production target by 8,000 vehicles out of 250,000 vehicles, Nobuyuki Murahashi, president at Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand), told reporters

* Expects to resume production after floods at 15,000 units by the end of March rather than 23,000 units

* It is on track to continue its 20 billion baht ($649 million) "eco car" project in Thailand with production to begin in March 2012

* Expects initial production of 150,000 eco cars next year, rising eventually to 200,000

($1 = 30.80 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)