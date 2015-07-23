By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, July 23 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
plans to quit building cars in the United States, according to a
report from Japan, but U.S. officials with the automaker
declined on Thursday to comment.
Japan's Nikkei news service said the plan to cease
production at Mitsubishi's sole U.S. plant in Normal, Illinois,
is part of a strategic shift to the growing Asian market.
The company has "no statement," said a spokesperson for
Mitsubishi Motors North America.
The Nikkei report said Mitsubishi would look for a buyer for
the plant, which opened in 1988 as a joint venture between
Mitsubishi and its then-partner, Chrysler. The report also said
Mitsubishi would begin negotiations with labor representatives
to maintain employment for the plant's workers, who are
represented by the United Auto Workers union.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos, in an email on Thursday afternoon,
said, "I have heard nothing, and am trying to get information"
from the plant, which is located about 140 miles southwest of
Chicago.
Mitsubishi is one of Japan's smallest carmakers. In 2014, it
built 1.26 million vehicles.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the Normal plant built more
than 200,000 cars a year. Last year, production totaled 69,178,
according to Mitsubishi.
