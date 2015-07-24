* Faces declining US sales, expiring union contract
* Proposed end to US output part of shift to Asia -Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors says no decision on US production
By Maki Shiraki and Paul Lienert
TOKYO/DETROIT, July 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
, faced with declining demand in the United States and
an expiring union contract at its only plant in North America,
is considering ending U.S. auto production, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The Nikkei business daily, which first reported the plan on
Friday, said the proposed withdrawal from the Normal, Illinois
plant was part of Mitsubishi Motors' strategic shift to the
growing Asian market.
The company is in the process of mapping out the details of
a withdrawal, the people told Reuters, declining to be
identified because an official decision had yet to be reached.
Mitsubishi Motors, one of Japan's smallest automakers, on
Friday declined to confirm or deny the report. "We are
constantly reviewing our global manufacturing base, including
(the U.S. plant), to maximize efficiency but we have reached no
decision," it said in a statement.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the Normal plant built more
than 200,000 cars a year. Last year, production of the Outlander
sport utility vehicle totaled 69,178, according to Mitsubishi
Motors.
Shares in the company were down 1.1 percent in morning trade
in Tokyo, slightly underperforming the benchmark Nikkei index's
0.4 percent decline.
The Nikkei said Mitsubishi Motors would look for a buyer for
the plant, which opened in 1988 as a joint venture with its
then-partner, Chrysler. The report also said the Japanese firm
would begin negotiations with labour representatives to maintain
jobs for the plant's 918 workers, who are represented by the
United Auto Workers union.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said in an email, "I have heard
nothing, and am trying to get information" from the plant,
located about 140 miles (225 km) southwest of Chicago.
Kyle Young, vice president of UAW Local 2488, which
represents the plant's workers, said the union's contract
expires in August.
"We haven't heard anything," he said in a phone interview.
"We're supposed to have negotiations coming up" on a new
contract. In the meantime, "It's business as usual here - we're
pumping out cars."
The Normal plant is the only Japanese-owned U.S. auto
factory whose hourly workers are represented by the UAW.
On its website, Mitsubishi Motors said it contributes $120
million a year to the local economy in taxes, salaries and
benefits.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in DETROIT and
Chang-Ran Kim in TOKYO; Editing by Dan Grebler, David Gregorio
and Kenneth Maxwell)