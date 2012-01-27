(Follows alerts)

Jan 28 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's net profit for the April-December period is expected to jump 40-50 percent to 800 billion yen ($10.43 billion), largely helped by the 290 billion yen goodwill it gained on the conversion of its Morgan Stanley shares to common stock, The Nikkei business daily said.

MUFG, which sees a 900 billion yen net profit for the full year through March, was on course to beat its full-year forecast in the April-December period, the newspaper said.

However, higher loan-loss provisions and impairment charges on stockholdings dampened profit, the daily reported.

Peer Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc's net profit is expected to fall 20 percent to about 400 billion yen, The Nikkei said.

Both companies secured capital gains on their holdings of government bonds. However, they drew down deferred tax assets as corporate tax rates were lowered, the daily said. ($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)