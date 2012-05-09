May 9 Mitsubishi UFJ's US unit Union Bank said
it would buy PNC Financial's Smartstreet homeowners
associations business, as the largest Japanese lender by assets
looks to expand internationally.
Smartstreet provides banking services like payment
processing, lockbox services and remote deposit capture to
community associations and management companies. PNC Financial
acquired the business through its acquisition of Royal Bank of
Canada's US unit.
Union Bank will buy the unit for about 10 billion yen
($125.71 million), Japanese business daily the Nikkei said.
The acquisition would boost Union Bank's deposits from
homeowners association-related services to about $1.7 billion
dollars, making it No. 2 in the US market, the daily said.
The deal is expected to be completed in the fall.
Earlier this year, Union Bank said it would buy California
lender Pacific Capital Bancorp for about $1.5 billion.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's banking unit may spend over
$12.3 billion in the next three years on overseas acquisitions
to diversify from a slowing domestic market, a senior executive
told Reuters in April.
($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)
