NEW YORK, April 28 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is in discussion to buy trust-banking assets worth about $4 billion from Morgan Stanley, in the bank's latest bid to expand its business abroad, Bloomberg said on Sunday.
The report, citing two people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified, said UnionBanCal Corp, a Mitsubishi unit based in San Francisco, is expected to acquire the assets.
Mitsubishi is Morgan Stanley's biggest shareholder.
Through UnionBanCal, Japan's biggest bank agreed to pay $3.7 billion for U.S. property lending assets from Deutsche Bank AG , Bloomberg said.
Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ could not immediately be reached for comment.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.