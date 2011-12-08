Dec 9 The trust banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will acquire a 15 percent stake in Australian asset management group AMP Capital Holdings for more than 30 billion yen ($387.05 million), Japanese newspaper the Nikkei reported.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp will turn AMP Capital Holdings into an equity-method affiliate, lifting the Japanese firm from 16th place to 11th worldwide in assets under management, the business daily said.

The investment is part of the Japanese bank's push to expand its asset management business overseas, the newspaper said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust will dispatch a non-permanent director to the Australian firm, and the deal is expected to be signed as early as this fiscal year, the Nikkei said.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial unit plans to up its stake in AMP to as much as 20 percent as the partnership progresses, the paper said.

The trust bank will also set up a credit line for AMP and put up as much as 8 billion yen in a jointly developed fund, the Nikkei reported.

Adding AMP will bring Mitsubishi UFJ Trust's assets under management to 77 trillion yen, the most in Japan, the Nikkei reported. ($1 = 77.5100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)