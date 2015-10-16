Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO Oct 16 An equal joint venture of Mitsui & Co and Celanese Corp began production of methanol at a plant in Dallas, Texas, as scheduled, with an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes, the Japanese trading house said on Friday.
Petrochemical projects in the United States are on the rise, taking advantage of cheap, abundant supplies derived from shale gas.
Mitsui will sell methanol mainly within the United States, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.