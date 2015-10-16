TOKYO Oct 16 An equal joint venture of Mitsui & Co and Celanese Corp began production of methanol at a plant in Dallas, Texas, as scheduled, with an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tonnes, the Japanese trading house said on Friday.

Petrochemical projects in the United States are on the rise, taking advantage of cheap, abundant supplies derived from shale gas.

Mitsui will sell methanol mainly within the United States, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)