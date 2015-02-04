* Mitsui cuts annual net profit f'cast by 16 pct
* Mitsubishi sticks with its estimate
* Many firms caught flat-footed by oil price drop
(Adds comment, detail)
TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's top two trading houses
Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co Ltd said on
Wednesday they had booked impairment losses on their oil and gas
assets in the quarter ended in December due to plunging oil
prices.
As a result, Mitsui cut its annual net profit forecast by 16
percent, but Mitsubishi stuck to its estimate, citing healthy
earnings from non-resource businesses.
Like international miners and oil majors, Japanese trading
firms have been caught flat-footed by the rout in commodities,
with oil down more than 50 percent and copper
falling over 20 percent since mid-2014.
Their peer Sumitomo Corp warned on Tuesday that it
may take further impairment losses on its resource assets,
following its surprise forecast last September of a 240 billion
yen ($2.04 billion) writedown.
Last month, Marubeni Corp halved its annual profit
guidance after plunging oil, copper and coal prices weighed on
its resource assets.
Mitsui on Wednesday posted a 20-percent drop in net profit
for the April-December period after writing down 48 billion yen
in the value of its energy assets, including 39 billion yen on
its Eagle Ford shale oil project in the United States and 9
billion yen on a North Sea oil and gas project.
"We didn't expect oil prices to fall by this much," Mitsui
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Joji Okada told a news conference.
"We can't tell if oil prices will go further down or stay at
the current level, but no major rebound is expected for the time
being."
Okada said oversupply in iron ore market will continue
through 2020, but copper is likely to rebound earlier on solid
demand for infrastructure and limited supply.
Mitsui now predicts a 9-percent fall in annual profit from a
year earlier at 320 billion yen, instead of its previous
estimate of a 9-percent gain.
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi booked an impairment loss of 35
billion yen, which includes 23 billion yen on the Cordova shale
gas project in Canada and 12 billion yen on a North Sea oil
asset.
But the company kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged
at 400 billion yen despite an estimated writedown of 60-70
billion yen on its energy and metal assets over the full year.
"Chances are fairly high for us to achieve our annual profit
target," CFO Shuma Uchino said, adding non-resource segments
such as machinery and infrastructure would cover the weak
resource performance.
($1 = 117.6600 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)