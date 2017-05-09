(Updates with earnings details in paragraphs 4 to 7)
TOKYO May 9 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co
Ltd said on Tuesday it is targeting an annual profit of
440 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in the year through March 2020.
The company also said it expects to invest between 1.7
trillion yen and 1.9 trillion yen over the next three years as
part of a new mid-term business plan.
Mitsui announced the plans at an earnings press conference,
where it said it expects a 4.5 percent rise in net profit for
the year through March 2018, due to stronger earnings in its
energy and metals segments.
The company is forecasting profit of 320 billion yen ($2.8
billion) in the year to March 31, 2018, in line with a mean
estimate of 319.46 billion yen, according to 11 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the year ended in March, Mitsui returned to the black,
with a profit of 306.1 billion yen, against a loss of 83.41
billion yen a year earlier.
The result was roughly in line with a mean estimate of 305.3
billion yen among analysts and the company's own estimate of 300
billion yen.
($1 = 113.2500 yen)
