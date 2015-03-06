LONDON, March 6 The former chief executive of the London Metal Exchange (LME), Martin Abbott, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Mitsui & Co. Commodity Risk Management (MCRM), the company said on Friday.

Abbott resigned as CEO of the LME at the end of 2013 after the $2.2 billion takeover of the exchange by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd the year before.

He was succeeded at the LME by Garry Jones, former CEO of NYSE Liffe.

MCRM is a wholly owned unit of Mitsui & Co., one of Japan's top two trading houses.

MCRM said in a statement that Abbott would remain in the same post after it merges with Mitsui Bussan Commodities Ltd, also a unit of Mitsui & Co., on April 1. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)