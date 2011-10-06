(Follows alerts)

Oct 7 Japan's Mitsui & Co and Nippon Express Co have agreed to form a partnership in international logistics to tap demand for moving goods in Asia, the Nikkei business daily said.

The companies plan to provide a wide array of logistical services by leveraging around-the-clock operations of an airport close to the Tokyo metropolitan area, the newspaper said.

Mitsui operates an international freight terminal at Tokyo International Airport and invests in ports in developing countries, the Nikkei reported.

Mitsui and Nippon, Japan's largest general transport firm, will also consider investing in infrastructure and establishing businesses in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, the paper said. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)