Dec 28 Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co will invest about 930 million yen ($11.95 million) in U.S. energy trading company Tres Amigas LLC, Nikkei reported.

New Mexico-based Tres Amigas is involved in a project to link America's three different power grids using smart-grid technology, the Japanese business daily said.

Mitsui, which may get about 20 percent stake in the company, will supply power transmission equipment and propose IT system designs, the Nikkei said.

Power grid technology supplier American Superconductor Corp holds a similarly sized stake to Mitsui's planned investment, the newspaper reported.

Tres Amigas plans to build a "superstation" in New Mexico to link the three grids, while an IT system manages electricity exchange between grids based on demand and prices. Construction is expected to start next year, the daily said. ($1 = 77.8400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)