Jan 10 The Japanese government plans to
partner with Mitsui & Co Ltd and others on a proposal
to jointly build and operate a fertilizer plant in southern Iraq
with a local state-run company, Japan's business daily The
Nikkei said.
The project, to be built in the city of Basra at a cost of
about 150 billion yen ($1.95 billion), will mark Japan's
first-ever public-private partnership for infrastructure
development in Iraq, the daily said.
The plant would produce ammonia and urea from natural gas.
Daily output capacity at the plant is expected to reach at least
2,000 to 3,000 tons of ammonia, making the plant among the
larger producers in the world, The Nikkei said.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency will provide up
to 150 million yen to Mitsui, Toyo Engineering Corp and
Tokyo-based consulting firm Unico International Corp for
feasibility studies, the business daily said.
($1 = 76.8500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)