Aug 20 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc ,
Mitsui & Co and Toshiba Corp plan to construct
the country's largest solar power facility with an output of
50,000 kilowatts (KW), the Nikkei business daily reported.
The project is in anticipation of the passage of a bill that
will require utilities to purchase electricity from renewable
sources at fixed rates, the paper said.
The daily said the proposed plant will be built on 800,000
square meters of land owned by Mitsui Chemicals in Aichi
Prefecture and have a 6,000 KW wind farm.
The companies, which plan to sell the power produced at the
plant to Chubu Electric Power Co from 2013, have asked
Chubu to participate in the project, while Mitsui Engineering &
Shipbuilding Co and Toagosei Co may also join
the project, the Nikkei said.
The government-backed Development Bank of Japan is to
provide a low-interest loan to cover about 90 percent of the
project's estimated 20 billion yen ($262.3 million) cost, the
business daily added.
The renewable energy legislation is currently being
discussed and is expected to take effect in July 2012, the paper
said.
($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)