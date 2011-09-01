SYDNEY, Sept 1 Japan's largest property developer Mitsui Fudosan said on Thursday it planned to launch a privately placed real estate investment trust in 2012 to attract domestic pension funds and others looking for stable, long-term returns.

The open-ended fund would have an initial asset of around 70 billion yen ($915.4 million) with plans to expand that to around 300 billion, Mitsui Fudosan said.

The REIT would include office, residential and retail assets.

Mitsutoshi Tenda, a spokesman for Mitsui Fudosan, said demand for private REITs was strong because they were less volatile than listed REITs.

"Investors want steady long-term dividends and also want to eliminate the risks of capital losses," he said.

Japanese pension funds allocated less money in real estate compared with their overseas peers, creating opportunities for such products, he said.

Last year, Nomura Real Estate Holdings started a similar privately-placed REIT, hoping to lure pension funds which are often parked in conventional holdings such as bonds.

REITs offer higher returns in Japan where interest rates are near zero. Japan's listed REITs offer an average return of 5.15 percent.

($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; editing by Michael Smith)