Aug 30 Mitsui & Co and Mitsui Chemicals
will partner Brunei's state-run petroleum company to
produce fertilizer raw material ammonia for sale across
southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The Japanese firms have preferential negotiation rights to
the project, estimated to cost around 230 billion yen ($3
billion), by offering low costs and advanced technology, the
paper said.
According to the plan, the Japanese side will hold a
majority stake in the joint venture, with the remainder -- up to
49 percent -- held by the Brunei enterprise.
The new firm will build an ammonia plant capable of
producing 850,000 tons a year and a urea plant with a capacity
of 600,000 tons a year, the daily reported.
The Nikkei said construction is expected to begin by the end
of 2012 and production will start by 2015.
The venture also plans to raise capacity at these plants and
build a melamine plant by 2018, the paper said.
Mitsui Chemicals will provide production technology, while
trading house Mitsui will cultivate a customer network, the
business daily reported.
