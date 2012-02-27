BRIEF-Energy Capital Partners III reports 14.9 pct stake in Dynegy
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 27 Mitsui Soko said it would buy all shares in logistics company Sanyo Electric Logistics from private equity firm Longreach Group for 24.2 billion yen ($300 million)
Longreach bought the company in July 2010 from Sanyo Electric, which is now part of Panasonic.
Mitsui will buy 95 percent of shares in Sanyo Logistics from Longreach and the remaining 5 percent from Sanyo Electric. $1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
* Sun Basket Inc files to say it raised about $15 million in financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l21I5W)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kGEYEO)