TOKYO Feb 27 Mitsui Soko said it would buy all shares in logistics company Sanyo Electric Logistics from private equity firm Longreach Group for 24.2 billion yen ($300 million)

Longreach bought the company in July 2010 from Sanyo Electric, which is now part of Panasonic.

Mitsui will buy 95 percent of shares in Sanyo Logistics from Longreach and the remaining 5 percent from Sanyo Electric. $1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Watson)