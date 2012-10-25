TOKYO Oct 25 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co and Mitsui & Co said on Thursday that their investment in Vale's New Caledonia nickel cobalt project will fall to a collective 14.5 percent from 21 percent on bigger-than-expected repair costs.

The two and Vale Canada, a unit of the Brazilian mining giant, agreed that Sumitomo Metal and Mitsui would not pay more than $4.6 billion towards the project, which has fallen behind schedule due to equipment trouble, the two firms said in a statement.

Mitsui and Sumitomo Metal hold an option to raise their stake in the project to 21 percent in the future, the two said.