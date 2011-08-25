(Follows alerts)

Aug 26 Mistui Chemicals plans to spend about 10 billion yen ($129.1 million) to increase high-function nonwoven fabric production capacity by 50 percent to tap growing demand from makers of paper diapers, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The chemical manufacturer will add a production line in Japan and set up a new unit in China -- where demand for baby paper diapers has been rising sharply -- to boost annual output capacity to 94,000 tons from 64,000 tons in two years, the paper said.

Mitsui, which competes with Toray Industries Inc (3402.T) for the top spot in Asia in the nonwoven fabric market, expects work on the production line at its Japanese plant to be completed in April 2012, the business daily said.

In China, the company plans to open a wholly owned unit in Tianjin by the year-end and build a new factory capable of manufacturing 15,000 tons of the nonwoven fabric annually. This factory is slated to begin operations in Sept. 2013, the Nikkei reported. ($1 = 77.450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)