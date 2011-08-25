(Follows alerts)
Aug 26 Mistui Chemicals plans to spend
about 10 billion yen ($129.1 million) to increase high-function
nonwoven fabric production capacity by 50 percent to tap growing
demand from makers of paper diapers, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
The chemical manufacturer will add a production line in
Japan and set up a new unit in China -- where demand for baby
paper diapers has been rising sharply -- to boost annual output
capacity to 94,000 tons from 64,000 tons in two years, the paper
said.
Mitsui, which competes with Toray Industries Inc (3402.T)
for the top spot in Asia in the nonwoven fabric market, expects
work on the production line at its Japanese plant to be
completed in April 2012, the business daily said.
In China, the company plans to open a wholly owned unit in
Tianjin by the year-end and build a new factory capable of
manufacturing 15,000 tons of the nonwoven fabric annually. This
factory is slated to begin operations in Sept. 2013, the Nikkei
reported.
($1 = 77.450 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)