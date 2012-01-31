UPDATE 1-Arconic sells 60 pct stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Tuesday it would conduct planned maintenance on its 500,000 tonnes per year Osaka naphtha cracker from June 26 to July 26.
The company had said in December that the cracker would be shut in June or July for about a month.
The following list details the maintenance schedule for next year for the firm's naphtha crackers in Japan.
(Ethylene making capacity in '000 tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance schedule ------------------------------------------------------------ Mitsui Chemicals Ichihara (Chiba) 612 None Osaka 500 June 26-July 26 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
* Tough talks with EU governments still ahead (Adds reaction to the vote, details on draft proposal)
KINSHASA, Feb 15 A possible plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend a rule on "conflict minerals" could help fund armed groups and contribute to a surge in unrest in central Africa, regional states said on Wednesday.