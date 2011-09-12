(Follows alerts)

September 13 Mitsui & Co will supply natural gas to Brazilian paper maker Veracel to help it switch from heavy oil, which is expensive and environmentally damaging, Nikkei reported.

The gas will be supplied by a joint venture in which Mitsui holds a 24.5 percent stake. Petrobras owns an equal stake while the rest is held by the provincial government of Bahia in eastern Brazil, the business newspaper reported.

The supply of 120,000 cu. m/day of gas may generate around 2 billion yen ($26 million) in annual sales, Nikkei reported.

Amid growing environmental awareness in Brazil, Mitsui plans to expand its customer base on the hope that the shift from heavy oil to gas will continue in the region, the daily said. ($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)