Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Sept 19 Japanese oil refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK plans to buy retailer Mitsui Oil Co for about 40-50 billion yen ($404 million-$505 million) next year as the industry consolidates amid falling domestic demand, the Nikkei said.
TonenGeneral, in which Exxon Mobil Corp holds a 22.2 percent stake, and Mitsui Oil expect to reach an agreement by the end of March, the business daily said.
Mitsui Oil is a unit of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co .
A declining, ageing population and a shift to less polluting vehicles have reduced Japan's fuel consumption. Japanese oil refiners will cut their capacity to the lowest in four decades next year to meet a government mandate to slim the bloated sector.
After the deal, TonenGeneral will also take control of Kyokuto Petroleum Industries Ltd, its 50-50 refining joint venture with Mitsui Oil, the Japanese paper said.
Mitsui & Co plans to use the proceeds from the sale to buy about 10 percent stake in TonenGeneral from Exxon Mobil, the paper said.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.