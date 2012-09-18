UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese components maker Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd, a major supplier to Nintendo Co Ltd , said it was halting operations at its China facilities through Tuesday due to damage caused by demonstrators.
Mitsumi Electric said it was undecided on when it would resume operations at its China facilities in Tsingtao.
Hundreds of Japanese businesses and the country's embassy suspended services in China on Tuesday, expecting further escalation in violent protests over a territorial dispute between Asia's two biggest economies. (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources