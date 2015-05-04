May 4 Investment advisor Mittleman Investment
Management LLC appointed Laura Kate Garner as chief compliance
officer, replacing Shannon Brown, who resigned earlier this
year.
Garner, who has 14 years of experience in asset management
compliance, will be responsible for the ongoing development and
oversight of the firm's compliance policies and procedures.
She joins Mittleman from AIG Investments, where she was
compliance manager, supervising the core compliance functions
for the registered investment advisor, AIG Asset Management
(U.S.) LLC.
