LONDON, March 25 The private equity owners of Spanish metal packaging firm Mivisa look set to pay themselves a 185 million euro ($240.44 million) dividend just two years after buying the company, bankers said on Monday.

Blackstone and N+1 Private Equity bought Mivisa in 2011 for $1.3 billion backed with 667.5 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. They are now due to conduct a dividend recapitalisation - a process that sees more debt added to the existing borrowings and a dividend taken from it - after overcoming opposition from lenders.

The proposal was initially opposed by a number of lenders unhappy at the prospect of Blackstone and N+1 increasing Mivisa's debt pile and taking money out of a Spanish business during difficult market conditions. However they have since come around as it looked unlikely that they would be able to get a third of lenders to oppose the proposal - the level required to block the deal, bankers said.

Blackstone and N+1, however, had to adjust the deal to make it more palatable to lenders, including agreeing to maintain ratings on the privately owned Mivisa and abolishing a plan to shift its headquarters to Murcia from Barcelona, bankers added.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank are advising on the deal and lenders have to submit final approvals by 1700 GMT on Monday when the deal will complete, bankers said.

As a result, Blackstone and N+1 will have a new term loan in place totalling 145 million euros. They will use the new loan and 40 million euros from Mivisa's balance sheet to pay themselves a dividend, bankers said.

Blackstone and N+1 were not immediately available to comment.

The new 145 million euro term loan will pay an interest margin of 450 basis points over Euribor with a 1.5 percent Euribor floor and a 99.5 Original Issue Discount, bankers said.

The dividend will take Mivisa's leverage to five times its approximate 140 million euro EBITDA from a current level of around 3.8 times, bankers said.

"Lenders always want a company's leverage to be lower and pricing to be higher but this deal will go through because Mivisa is a strong credit that deleverages well," one of the bankers said.

Founded in 1972, Mivisa is the third-largest European manufacturer of metal packaging for the food canning industry, according to its website. It has six factories in Spain and three abroad. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Editing by Susan Fenton)