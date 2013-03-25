By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 25
LONDON, March 25 The private equity owners of
Spanish metal packaging firm Mivisa look set to pay
themselves a 185 million euro ($240.44 million) dividend just
two years after buying the company, bankers said on Monday.
Blackstone and N+1 Private Equity bought Mivisa in 2011 for
$1.3 billion backed with 667.5 million euros of debt, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data. They are now due to conduct a
dividend recapitalisation - a process that sees more debt added
to the existing borrowings and a dividend taken from it - after
overcoming opposition from lenders.
The proposal was initially opposed by a number of lenders
unhappy at the prospect of Blackstone and N+1 increasing
Mivisa's debt pile and taking money out of a Spanish business
during difficult market conditions. However they have since come
around as it looked unlikely that they would be able to get a
third of lenders to oppose the proposal - the level required to
block the deal, bankers said.
Blackstone and N+1, however, had to adjust the deal to make
it more palatable to lenders, including agreeing to maintain
ratings on the privately owned Mivisa and abolishing a plan to
shift its headquarters to Murcia from Barcelona, bankers added.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank are advising
on the deal and lenders have to submit final approvals by 1700
GMT on Monday when the deal will complete, bankers said.
As a result, Blackstone and N+1 will have a new term loan in
place totalling 145 million euros. They will use the new loan
and 40 million euros from Mivisa's balance sheet to pay
themselves a dividend, bankers said.
Blackstone and N+1 were not immediately available to
comment.
The new 145 million euro term loan will pay an interest
margin of 450 basis points over Euribor with a 1.5 percent
Euribor floor and a 99.5 Original Issue Discount, bankers said.
The dividend will take Mivisa's leverage to five times its
approximate 140 million euro EBITDA from a current level of
around 3.8 times, bankers said.
"Lenders always want a company's leverage to be lower and
pricing to be higher but this deal will go through because
Mivisa is a strong credit that deleverages well," one of the
bankers said.
Founded in 1972, Mivisa is the third-largest European
manufacturer of metal packaging for the food canning industry,
according to its website. It has six factories in Spain and
three abroad.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)