TOKYO May 15 Shares of Mixi Inc jumped 8.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday after a media report that the social network operator's president is considering selling his 55 percent stake in the company.

The Nikkei Business weekly said Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd are likely to bid for the stake.

Mixi denied the report, however.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)