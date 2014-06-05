June 5 MiX Telematics Ltd

* Q4 subscription revenue of r232.6 million ($22.0 million) grew 24.9% year on year

* Fiscal year adjusted EBITDA of r282.2 million ($26.6 million), representing a 22.2% adjusted ebitda margin

* Total revenue was r348.4 million ($32.9 million), an increase of 12.9%

* Operating profit was r61.1 million ($5.8 million)

* Operating profit for fiscal year 2014 was r171.5 million ($16.2 million), compared to r185.9 million

