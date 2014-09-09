JERUSALEM, Sept 9 Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, said it expects to raise about 3 billion shekels ($831 million) in what would be the largest ever bond issue in the Israeli capital market.

It said on Tuesday it has already received commitments worth 2.8 billion shekels from institutions and it expects to raise another 200 million shekels from the public.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, which has raised nearly 6 billion shekels in 2014, said it was taking advantage of all-time lows in Israeli interest rates.

The bank is issuing a new series of 3.9 year, inflation-linked bonds, rated "AA+", in which principal payments will be made in seven instalments between September 2015 and September 2021 and pay 0.41 percent plus inflation.

Chief Executive Officer Eldad Fresher said the results of the issue was evidence of faith by investors in the bank's strategic plan.

(1 US dollar = 3.6082 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)